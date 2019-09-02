IL Lottery Announces Record Contribution to Common School Fund for FY19

The lottery is doing a lot for education. The Illinois Lottery announced today a record $731 million contribution to the State of Illinois’ Common School Fund for Fiscal Year 2019, which ended June 30. Lottery Spokesman Jason Schaumburg says that the total is a slight increase from the previous year: “It is our main mission and goal to contribute to the fund. When we are able to announce contributions each fiscal year and it’s such a significant number, we hope it helps remind people about the good that the lottery does. This year’s contribution is almost 2% higher than FY18 contribution. In FY18, it was $719 million dollars.”



In addition to the money generated for K-12 public education in Illinois, the Illinois Lottery also transferred $4 million for specialty causes, including Illinois veterans’ services, the fight against breast cancer, multiple sclerosis research, Special Olympics training programs, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. The Illinois Lottery’s FY19 contribution to the Capital Projects Fund and FY19 final sales figures have not been determined.

The Illinois Lottery also supports local businesses throughout Illinois. In FY19, the Lottery paid $165 million in commissions and selling bonuses to the more than 7,200 Lottery retailers. The Lottery also paid $1.9 billion in prizes to winners across the state.

With annual ticket sales of approximately $3 billion, the Illinois Lottery is one of Illinois’ top five revenue sources. In Fiscal Year 2018, over half of all gaming revenue came from the Illinois Lottery.