IL National Guard Sending Central Illinois Units to Middle East

Several members of the Beardstown community will be heading to the Middle East next Fall. According to a report from the Illinois National Guard, 55 guardsmen and women from the 616th Engineer Utilities Detachment based in Beardstown will be deployed in the fall of 2020 to Iraq. While there, the detachment will provide construction and facilities repair in a public works capacity for all directed base camps and support additional operations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The detachment also will provide utilities support to strategic base planning and ensure compliance with construction and utility standards. The Beardstown unit is one of three coming from Central Illinois confirmed for deployment to the Middle East next year.