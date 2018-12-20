IL Policy Institute analyst on out-migration in West Central Illinois, the state overall

More people moved out of Illinois between July 1st, 2017 and July 1st, 2018 than in any other one-year period in recent recorded history.

The United States Census Bureau released yesterday their annual state population and migration data reports. According to the data, 45,116 people moved out of the state of Illinois last year, a new state record. An extended look back by the Census Bureau also shows that the state has lost a net total of one and a half million people since the year 2000.

Further analysis from the Illinois Policy Institute released yesterday in line with the Census Bureau report revealed that one person leaves Illinois every 4.6 minutes on average, while none of Illinois’ neighboring states saw population losses.

Bryce Hill is a research analyst with the Illinois Policy Institute. Hill explains how out-migration has impacted the state of Illinois in recent years.

“The primary driver the over 45,000 people leaving Illinois last year was the out-migration of over 114,000 Illinoisans who have left for other states. That’s the second worst in the nation, and the scope of overall population loss over the last 5 years is equivalent to the state losing the population of either Joliet, Naperville, or Rockford, which are the state’s 3rd/4th/5th largest communities.”

Hill describes how West Central Illinois has been adversely affected as well.

“The most recent regional data is from May, and the 2018 data will be coming soon. But what the past data tells us is that the four-county region of Cass, Morgan, Greene, and Scott is shrinking faster than most other parts of the state. So that’s concerning for the labor markets and the people who live there and the likelihood that businesses are continuing to flee or shutdown. It’s also concerning on the federal level, as one or two designated Illinois seats on the House of Representatives could be lost after the 2020 census.”

Hill says living close to the Missouri border has appealed to many in West Central Illinois.

“I’d say one continuing factor to that is the geographical location. We see over 2,000 Illinoisans moving to Missouri every year, which is the typical trend. When you live so close to a border, it’s easy to move without having to uproot your entire life. The ability to leave a very high-tax state like Illinois, which has some of the highest property taxes in the country to move across the border and still be around friends and family or even keep your job is very appealing to some people.”

Hill offers thoughts on how the potential of a progressive income tax rate may affect the process of out-migration in the state of Illinois.

“People leaving is bad news for those who stay. Not only is the state’s tax burden and enormous debt burden going to fall on fewer and fewer shoulders, but the expected labor market outcomes – jobs and wage growth – will likely not grow as fast as in other areas, so it’s going to be harder for people to make a living where they are right now. For the new general assembly and new governor coming in January, it’s important to realize the national trend and how to fix this out-migration crisis and that’s not going to mean enacting a progressive income tax. Last year, progressive income tax states lost 293,000 people, while over 330,000 people moved into states without an income tax.”

According to previous Census data, migrants leaving Illinois tend to be prime-working age population, educated and seeking work, and since 2010, Illinois has suffered the worst population loss in the nation.