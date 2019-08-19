IL Reminds Young Workers to Apply For Work Permit

The State of Illinois is reminding students that if they want to go to work for some extra cash, some of them may require a worker’s permit. Minors who are 14 and 15 years old and wish to work need to get an employment certificate. Illinois’ child labor law is designed to protect the physical safety of children on the job as well as to make their education a priority.

Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik says that proper channels must be gone through first in order to protect young people in places of employment.

Fourteen- and 15-year-olds seeking employment need to start by getting a letter of intent to hire from their prospective employer. The letter should describe the type of work and the hours to be worked. The superintendent of the school then reviews the letter and signs off on it. Employers who use underage minors can be subject to heavy fines and penalties by the Department of Labor.

Children 14 and 15 years of age may work up to three hours per school day and up to 24 hours per week when school is in session. The combined hours of school and work cannot exceed eight hours per day. When school is not in session – summer vacations, holidays and weekends – the restrictions are no more than eight hours per day, no more than six days per week and no more than 48 hours per week.

There are a few exceptions to the law like delivery of newspapers and magazines, mowing yards, and babysitting.

Anyone with any questions about Illinois Child Labor Law can call 800-645-5784. Contents of the law can also be found on ilga.gov.