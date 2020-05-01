IL Republican Congressional Delegation Writes Pritzker For A Phased Reopening

Illinois’ Republican Congressional Delegation have sent a letter to Governor J.B. Pritzker asking for a phased reopening to the state’s economy. Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood, John Shimkus, Adam Kinzinger, and Mike Bost noted in the letter that they believe the coronavirus pandemic has impacted different portions of the state in different ways and they think a blanket, one-size-fits-all plan is inappropriate.

The letter acknowledge some of the highest case counts and the deadliest days since the pandemic began happened this past week, but said that a handful of their counties in their districts still have no cases of COVID-19. They have asked that these areas be treated differently so that critical businesses can reopen. The delegation says that they have voted in favor of every phase of economic relief at the federal level but are asking Pritzker to come to the negotiation table for what they call a common sense plan to prioritize health and the economy of Illinois.

Pritzker said in his press conference yesterday that he is looking at and following the new federal guidelines that ask for 14 days of reduced hospitalization numbers and a peak of deaths and positive tests before begin each of the phases of reopening proposed by the federal government earlier this week.