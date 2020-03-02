IL Senate Passes IDOC Administrator Bill

The Illinois Senate has approved a measure that would require the state’s prison system to formalize the process in which it receives complaints and comments from visitors and taxpayers, according to the Associated Press.

Glenview Democratic Senator Laura Fine partnered with the Chicago group Restore Justice in writing the legislation requiring the Illinois Department of Corrections to designate a point person who would be in charge of receiving comments. Fine said the objective of the legislation is to ensure people wanting to visit incarcerated family members are treated fairly.

Restore Justice officials told Fine they had witnessed numerous visitors being turned away unfairly. Senate Bill 2311 now heads to the Illinois House for consideration.