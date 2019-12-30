IL Sixth In Nation For Wind Turbines

The State of Illinois ranks 6th nationwide in wind turbines. The state currently has 2,778 turbines in operation, according to the American Wind Energy Association. There will be more coming very soon, including the Lincoln Land Wind Project in Morgan County and four more farms in McLean County.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Illinois could make enough wind energy by 2030 to power the equivalent of 7.2 million average U.S. homes, according to the federal Department of Energy’s Wind Vision Scenario. By last year, turbines spun 6.8% of Illinois’ generated electricity, according to the Bloomington Pantagraph. Illinois’ first wind farm opened in Mendota in 2003.

McLean, Lee and Livingston counties have the most turbines in the state. A federal tax credit on wind farms is expected to expire at the end of 2020. U.S. wind project developers who want to receive the full 2016 value of the credit must begin operations by the end of the year. Facilities that begin construction after tomorrow cannot claim the credit. According to reported dates for wind projects in the U.S. coming online in 2019, 5.7 GW, or 44.7% of the annual total of electric energy were completed this year.