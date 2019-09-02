IL State Charter School Commission Abolished

Charter schools in Illinois will no longer have their own separate commission to govern them next year. The Illinois State Board will become the governing body of all charter schools on January 1st after Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law last week to abolish the state’s charter school commission.

There are 140 charter schools operating in Illinois. In 2011, the General Assembly established the Illinois State Charter School Commission, an independent, appointed group within the State Board of Education that had authority to hear appeals and, if it deemed appropriate, reverse decisions of local districts. There had been growing concerns about the commission in recent years because of the disproportionate amount of times it had reversed decisions by local school boards.

Jacksonville’s 8 Points Charter School went through this process in 2015 when the local board voted to end the school’s charter. The charter school commission, in that instance, upheld the local school board’s decision.

Under the new law, beginning July 1, 2020, the State Charter School Commission will cease to exist and the terms of its members will end. The Illinois State Board of Education will then inherit all of the powers and duties of the commission, including the power to reverse local board decisions, and it will take over responsibility for any charter school previously authorized by the commission.