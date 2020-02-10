IL State Rep Proposes Legislation To Ban Self-Service Gas Stations

An Illinois lawmaker is trying to make it illegal for you to pump your own gas. 78th District Representative Camille Lilly filed House Bill 4571 on Wednesday last week called the Gas Station Attendant Act. The language of the bill says that “no gas may be pumped at a gas station in [Illinois] unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station.”

Oregon and New Jersey are the other states in the nation that ban self-service gas stations. However, a new law that passed last year in Oregon that allows Oregon residents to pump their own gas at stand-alone gas stations in counties with fewer than 40,000 residents.

If House Bill 4571 is passed in Illinois, it would go into effect on January 1st, 2021.