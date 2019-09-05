IL to Receive $37 Million From Fed To Fight Opioid Crisis

Illinois will be receiving significant money from the federal government to help combat the opioid crisis. U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced yesterday via a press release that Illinois would be receiving over $37 million dollars through the State Opioid Response Grant Program and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Overdose Data to Action Funding Program. The Illinois Department of Public Health specifically will receive $5.6 million dollars of the money to combat the problem. The funding was part of an announcement from the Trump Administration’s release of nearly $2 billion dollars to all 50 states, U.S. Territories, and the District of Columbia to combat the ongoing crisis. The announcement comes on the heels of the Johnson & Johnson verdict in Oklahoma awarding that state several million dollars in damages from the pharmaceutical company for helping to cause the problem. The State of Illinois currently has a multi-million dollar lawsuit against OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, Incorporated and the Sackler Family for also aiding in the crisis.

