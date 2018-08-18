Illegal white tail antlered deer hunting and blaze pink clothing highlight new Illinois laws

Saturday at the Illinois State Fair, amongst the cattle, goat, sheep and swine shows, demolition derby and Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees ceremony, Governor Bruce Rauner signed two House bills: one effective immediately, and the other January 1st, 2019.

On Park District Conservation Day at the Illinois State Fair Main Gate of Conservation World, Governor Rauner signed House Bills 5317 and 4231 into law.

House Bill 5317 requires people who illegally capture or kill white-tailed antlered deer to pay restitution to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The bill also raises the replacement value of a variety of wildlife species. These values are used to determine the legal and financial penalties for commercial hunting in violation of the Illinois Wildlife Code. House Bill 5317 is effective immediately.

House Bill 4231 permits hunters to wear blaze pink clothing in addition to blaze orange. Both colors of clothing are equally visible to the human eye, however, deer are believed to be color blind to red and can see very little orange or pink.

Blaze orange clothing has been credited for a reduction in hunting-related injuries and deaths. Other states such as Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, New York and Virginia have also authorized fluorescent pink as an alternative hunting safe color to orange. The initiative is supported by the DNR and the Illinois Legislative Sportsmen's Caucus.