Illinois A Step Closer to Permanently Eliminating Daylight Saving Time

A bill eliminating Daylight Saving has passed the Illinois Senate.

WAND TV is reporting that Senate Bill 533 passed the Senate with some debate on Tuesday with a vote of 44-2.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Andy Manar, and would make standard time year-round for the entire state. The bill now moves on for consideration in the Illinois House of Representatives.

If the bill were to be signed into law, Illinois residents would move their clocks forward in March 2020, and then leave them there, with the state staying on the daylight saving time hours permanently.

Originally the practice was to help save on energy and increase hours people could work outside. However, recent research says that it has failed to achieve that and actually increases the risk of heart attacks and car accident fatalities.

Illinois would join Hawaii and Arizona in opting out.