Illinois AG Office Releases Comprehensive Guide of Recalled Children’s Items Ahead of Holiday Shopping

The Forky 11 plush toy because it has "googly" plastic eyes that could detach and possibly choke young children, according to a the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall back in July.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has released a comprehensive guide for recalled children’s toys, furniture, and clothing that has been recalled since January ahead of the holiday shopping season. Kwame Raoul’s office says the guide has been published on their website to help families avoid purchasing unsafe items ahead of the holiday retail season.

The 2019 Safe Shopping Guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year. Since January, there have been 30 recalls of products by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that are focused on protecting children. The guide can also help families avoid purchasing recalled items in secondhand markets like resale shops or places like the Facebook Marketplace as well as identify problematic items already in their homes.

This year, some of the products parents should watch out for include bath toys, toy vehicles and trains, and toddler boots with pieces that can cause choking hazards; bathrobes, sleepwear, and children’s plates that are flammable; and bunk beds, bikes, and infant bouncers which can present fall hazards. Consumers can view and download the full 2019 Safe Shopping Guide at the Attorney General’s website.

For more information about product recalls, contact the Attorney General’s Recall Hotline at 1-888-414-7678. Parents and caregivers can also receive recall alerts directly by signing up at recalls.gov. Download the shopping guide by clicking here.