Illinois Begins Statewide Needle Exchange Program

A community health initiative has been enacted in the State of Illinois to cut down on blood borne diseases and to educate the public. The opioid epidemic is exorbitant in Illinois, especially in West Central Illinois. In response, the Illinois General Assembly has adopted a plan for a statewide Needle Exchange Program. The program, which will have to be sanctioned by the Illinois Department of Public Health, will be used to combat the spread of blood borne illnesses like HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C.

The social service will allow injection drug users to obtain hypodermic needles at no little to no cost. The members of the program will have to exchange their equipment needle for needle. A comprehensive study by the World Health Organization in 2004 said that such programs effectively reduce the spread of blood borne disease without exacerbating intravenous drug usage. A small number of needle exchange programs were set up in the 1990s by the University of Illinois and have been proven effective.

Parts of the needle exchange program enacted statewide will also train members how to use naloxone, a drug that reverses the effect of opioid overdose. Counseling and initiating abuse treatment will also be a part of the new initiative. The program passed both chambers of the legislature in a bipartisan support this past May.