Illinois Capitol Bill Increases Money To Mental Health Services

Illinois’ new capitol bill contains funding that will address what officials say has been an ongoing problem for years.

The capitol bill sets aside $80 million to assist mental health facilities all over the state, according to a recent announcement by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

While it is unknown where the $80 million will be directed, according to a report from the Illinois Center Square, 2019 has been good for mental health services in Illinois due to more money from the Medicaid budget, which will be used to build more physical spaces for provisional services. The state has lacked funding for keeping mental health facilities open for a long time.