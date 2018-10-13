Illinois College 2018 Homecoming kicks off this weekend

Local residents will see plenty of blue this weekend as Illinois College hosts their 2018 homecoming celebration.

Current and former Illinois College students will flood the campus this weekend for a number of homecoming festivities. Jacksonville residents are welcome to join in the celebration, which kicks off today with the homecoming parade at 10 a.m. The parade steps off at the corner of Church and State Streets in downtown Jacksonville and will feature nearly 100 college and community entries. The parade caravan will then travel east on State Street to the downtown square, head around the northwest corner of the square going clockwise, and continue south on Mauvaisterre. The parade will then west onto College Avenue heading towards the IC campus before turning south onto Park Street and eventually conclude at the Homecoming Celebration Tent located on the corner of Edgehill Road and Park Street.

Following the parade, the Illinois College Cross Country team hosts an invitational meet at Nichols Park starting at 11:30 a.m. Shortly after that, the Blueboys football team hosts their rival Monmouth at England Stadium starting at 1 p.m. During halftime of the IC football game, there will be the introduction of the 2018 Homecoming Court. And more. Later on this evening, IC will have its Homecoming Formal Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at Hamilton’s in downtown Jacksonville.

Also taking place during the day today is the alumni swim meet at 10:30 a.m. in the Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Illinois College is hosting a Donor Recognition Lunch at the Homecoming Celebration Tent in the Lincoln Hall parking lot, with all 2017-2018 or 2018-2019 Illinois College donors being invited to attend the private event. Also at the Homecoming Celebration Tent from 1 to 3:30 p.m. there will be Family Activities like balloon artists, a face painter and a photo booth among other activities.

There are also a number of class reunions scheduled throughout the day on the campus of Illinois College.

For a full list of IC homecoming activities, visit www.id.edu/Homecoming2018.