Illinois College celebrates 184th graduate commencement this weekend

184 years. That’s 67 thousand days of history and commitment to the higher education of all students Illinois College has welcomed to Jacksonville.

The 184th Illinois College Commencement Ceremony will see approximately 220 students make their way to the stage Sunday afternoon to receive their diploma. To celebrate the graduating students, Illinois College has outlined a busy schedule for this weekend.

Phi Beta Kappa inductees will take part in their installation ceremony at 6 Thursday evening in the Tanner Hall Trustee Room, followed by the celebratory dinner for Phi Beta Kappa members and family at 6:45 in Cummings Dining Hall. Individual meals are $25.

Graduate commencement rehearsal will be held Saturday at 1 pm at the King Field House in the Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center.

Saturday evening, Illinois College will hold its annual Osage Orange Festival, an free outdoor gathering dating back to 1882 to welcome the Class of 2018 and their families into the alumni community. The Rowdy Jones Band will play live, and many area food trucks will also be at the event. The Orange Festival will be held in the Lincoln Hall Parking Lot at the corner of Edgehill Road and Park Street.

Sunday is commencement day. A brief luncheon will be held at Cummings Dining Hall at 11am. Meals for family ages 5 and above will be 5 dollars. Graduating students and children age 4 and under eat for free. Then, the Graduation picture at the Illinois College Seal at noon. The 2018 Commencement Ceremony will officially begin at 1 pm at the King Field House.

For more information on required preparation for graduating seniors, go online to ic.edu/commencement.