Illinois College classes cancelled, offices closed Wednesday due to extreme cold

Illinois’ historically cold winter continues to spread its impact as now a local college is announcing the cancellation of classes and suspension of operations tomorrow.

In a press release sent out by the school, Illinois College officials are announcing that, “In response to the predicted extreme cold temperatures, Illinois College will suspend normal operations from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty and staff.”

While all Illinois College classes are cancelled for tomorrow and most offices closed, there will be certain campuses services that will remain open. The Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, however the pool will be closed and all athletic events have been cancelled. The Schewe Library and the Chelsey Health and Wellness Center will also both be open for a period of time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m, regular food service hours will still apply at Cummings Dining Hall, and games and activities will still be available at the Center for Student Involvement, of CSI building.

Officials from the school want to remind “all students, faculty and staff to limit time outside during these dangerously cold temperatures and to use caution when moving from building to building around campus.” Students in need of winter coats, scarves, hats and gloves should stop by the CSI in Caine Student Center to browse the newly established winter gear closet. New and donated items are free to students who need them.