Illinois College Hosting Movie Night

A Jacksonville college is hoping to bring local citizens to campus for a movie night next week. Illinois College’s Center for Student Involvement and Office of Development and Alumni Relations is inviting the public to a free outdoor movie night on the lower quad of the campus on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Illinois College will be showing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at 9PM on the lower quad lawn. Jumanji is rated PG-13. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will open at 8:30PM. Parking for the event will be available at Cummings Dining Hall lot on the corner of Edgehill Road and Lincoln Avenue.

Attendance is free. The event is also being sponsored by Doyle Plumbing & Heating. For more information, contact Shelby Carey at 245-3094.