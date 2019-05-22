Illinois College Offers Help to RMU Students

Another area school is jumping in to help displaced students. After Lincoln Land Community College announced a special program to help students displaced by the Robert Morris University Illinois closure last week, Illinois College announced on Monday that it, too, would set up a similar initiative for students wishing to transfer from RMU.

In a press release Monday, Illinois College will offer both ease of class transfers and financial aid help for RMU students wishing to stay in West Central Illinois. According to Evan Wilson, IC’s dean of admissions and student financial services, all credits for 100-level or above courses will transfer to Illinois College and RMU students wishing to transfer to Illinois College would be eligible for up to $23,000 in transfer financial aid and scholarships each year. Illinois College is convenient for students wishing to stay in the area, as its Jacksonville location places it 30 minutes west of Robert Morris’ campus. RMU announced last week that it will be closing its campus in Springfield and students would either have to move to their Peoria orChicagoland area campuses, or finish their degrees online.



Any student wishing to transfer to Illinois College can visit www.ic.edu/apply/transfer or contact Rick Bystry at 245-3029 or by email at rlbystry@ic.edu.