Illinois College receives $646,000 grant from National Science Foundation

A local college is the latest recipient of National Science Foundation grant for over half a million dollars.

It was announced earlier this week that Illinois College was awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation for $646,000.

Illinois’ 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood played a significant role in helping Illinois College secure this grant for the local school by offering a letter of support for IC to the National Science Foundation.

LaHood says that his office is elated about IC receiving the grant, and says this is truly a win-win situation.

According to Congressman LaHood, this type of grant is renewable, and LaHood’s office looks forward to working with Illinois College in the future on another letter of support when the time comes.