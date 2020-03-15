Illinois College Suspends Face-To-Face Classes Through April 12

Illinois College decided to suspend face-to-face classes yesterday in the wake of 2 coronavirus cases being announced in Sangamon County. In a post to the college’s website at 6:26PM, administration made the decision to suspend face-to-face instruction in classrooms and move to a flexible format of instructional delivery. They will be teaching in a remote/online format through at least April 12th.

Individual meetings with advisors and instructors will be made available for students who fear they need to complete their coursework. Individual plans for instruction and completion can be made in those meetings. Students can also meet with faculty and staff via phone conference or over the Internet.

The announcement also said that the college’s campus will remain open including residence halls, dining services, and student support services.

More information will be made available on the website and via student/staff email in the coming week, according to the announcement.