Illinois College to Host Civil War Round Table

A local college is hosting nationally recognized historians and experts in Civil War history. Illinois College, in partnership with the Springfield Civil War Round Table, will be the host of 5 historians and battlefield experts.

Mark Flotow, a well-known speaker on Civil War history, describes the event. “It’s being held on the campus of Illinois College at the Schewe Library. It kicks off at 9 o’clock. There are 5 different speakers who will be speaking for about an hour. There is a lunch break in between. It will end around 3PM or so in the afternoon.”



Flotow, describes the subject of his presentation. “The name of my presentation for this conference is ‘In There Letters, In Their Words: Six Civil War Soldiers from Morgan County.’ Those six soldiers are actually part of a sample of 165 Illinois soldiers I have in a forthcoming book called In Their Letters, In Their Words: Illinois Soldiers Write Home. This presentation is specifically told through their letters; and if you come to the conference, you’ll find not only interesting but very revealing information about what it was like being a Civil War soldier.”



Retired Chief Historian of the Vicksburg National Military Park, Terry Winschel, will present an overview of the Vicksburg campaign, one of the key turning points on the Western front of the Civil War. Dr. Timothy B. Smith, a former park ranger at Shiloh National Military Park, will discuss the topography of the Battle of Shiloh. Smith has also written a book about local hero, Benjamin Grierson, and his raids through the state of Mississippi during the war. Former Illinois College Professor, Dr. James E. Davis, will give a presentation on letters and memoirs of Union soldiers of the Midwest. 10th Illinois State Historian, Dr. Samuel Wheeler, will discuss the life of Abraham Lincoln’s son, Willie, during the Civil War to round out the list of speakers for the event.

Flotow is excited about the event and the venue. “This is a first annual conference so they are hoping, of course, to have more. A good turnout there would be terrific. From what I’ve seen so far, this setup is going to be excellent. Schewe Library is relatively new and has a great sound system. I think people are really in for a treat.”

The conference will run from 9AM-4PM this Saturday, May 18th. New and used books will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served during the breaks. There is no charge for the conference but donations to the Illinois College Benjamin P. Thomas Memorial Fund are being accepted and can be made at the door. To register for the conference, please contact Illinois College’s Samantha Sauer at 245-3595 or email her at archives@ic.edu.