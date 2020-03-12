Illinois College To Remain Open Amid COVID-19 Concerns

In a post to Illinois College’s website from President Dr. Barbara Farley, Illinois College will remain open during the current concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In the message, Farley says that the college will continue to monitor the local situation along with local and state health and emergency personnel but due to the fact that there are no reported cases in the Jacksonville area, the school will remain open.

Farley says the college’s maintenance and janitorial employees have received special training and are increasing their efforts to sanitize high-touch surfaces on campus including the cafeteria, restrooms, athletic facilities, computer labs and popular common spaces.

Farley said that she would be regularly checking in with a campus-wide task force that was established to review, implement and update the college’s ongoing plan to stay safe during the pandemic. She said she would continue to provide regular communications and pass along information with the student body and general public as they are needed.