Illinois Congressional Delegation Protests NASS Corn Report

The Illinois Congressional Delegation is fighting for Illinois farmers after a confusing USDA report was released this week. Senator Dick Durbin, Congressman Darin LaHood, Congressman John Shimkus, and Congressman Rodney Davis among other key U.S. Representatives all signed the letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue that says the National Agricultural Statistics Service Acreage report for the month of June was inaccurate and that it erodes Illinois farmers’ confidence in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The delegation said that the inaccuracies in the report took away financial opportunities for farmers to make it through the year. Immediately after releasing the June Acreage report, NASS announced that 12 of the key corn producing states, including Illinois, would have to be resurveyed due to potential inaccuracies. In the letter, the delegation cited that the American Farm Bureau Federation reported new corn futures falling 19 cents representing a $2.6 billion dollar reduction in value in the new corn crop. Illinois corn farmers have reported thousands of dollars in losses due to the report and the corn futures falling. The delegation asked for the NASS to take immediate action in ensuring future reports are more reliable and accurate for farmers.