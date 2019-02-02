Illinois Employers Required to keep OSHA Poster Displayed in Worksite

Illinois’ Department of Labor is reminding employers to keep a particular poster displayed. All employers are required by law to keep an OHSA certified Job Safety & Health poster for employees posted so they know their rights. Illinois OSHA, a division of the state Department of Labor, covers public-sector employers in the state. In Illinois, most private employers fall under federal OSHA’s jurisdiction, which also requires the display of a similar poster.

Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration director Ben Noven says the poster must be in a place where it’s readily accessible.

“Our inspectors go out all across the state and one of the first things they do look for on the worksite is, does the employer have it posted in an area that is available for everybody to see and that varies from location to location. If it is not being adhered to we make sure that it is being adhered to.”

Noven says that other documentation along with a list of worker rights and occupational safety hazards must be visible as well.

“The employer has to furnish the employees with a place of employment that is free from hazards. The employer must follow the occupational safety and health standards that are issued under the occupational safety and health act which is what Illinois OSHA enforces. The employer must post any citations that we do find and issue at or near the place of violation of where it occurred.”



The poster also notifies employers that they are required to orally report all work-related fatalities to Illinois OSHA within eight hours and report all work-related in-patient hospitalizations, amputations or losses of an eye within 24 hours at the Illinois OSHA hotline at 217-782-7860.