Illinois Farmers See Jump in Field Work Days

Illinois farmers saw a large number of days suitable for field work over the last week. There were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 30, 2019. Statewide, the average temperature was 76.7 degrees, 2.5 degrees above normal. In the local West Southwest District, average temperature was 77.1 degrees, 1.9 degrees above par. Precipitation averaged 0.80 inches, 0.14 inches below normal.In the local district, average precipitation was .58 inches, or .22 inches below average.

According to Illinois State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener’s report, topsoil moisture supply was rated at 1 percent short, 53 percent adequate,and 46 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated at 1 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 46 percent surplus. Corn planted was at 95 percent compared to complete one year ago. Corn emerged was at 89 percent, compared to 100% last year. Corn condition was 5 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 36 percent good, and 6 percent excellent. Soybeans planted was at 87 percent, compared to 100 percent last year and the 5-year average of 98 percent. Soybeans emerged was at 78 percent. Soybean condition was 4 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 38 percent good, and 6 percent excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 47 percent complete, compared to 81 percent for last year and 71 percent for the 5-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated at 9 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 32 percent good, and 3 percent excellent.

Pasture conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 42 percent good, and 20 percent excellent. Growing degree days in the local district stands at 1,114 for the year, or 14 below par. Overall, in the state, growing degree days stand at 1,045 or 34 below average.