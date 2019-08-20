Illinois Greenhouse Gas Law Repealed

A new law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker is supposed to help Illinois effectively fight climate change. The Democrat-led legislation repeals the Kyoto Protocol Act of 1998. The Kyoto Protocol was supposed to limit what states could do to combat greenhouse gases in the state. The protocol was originally handled at the federal level and was meant to bring state’s industry sectors into compliance with global greenhouse gas emissions. The legislation was originally was formulated in Japan in the late 1990s but the United States pulled out of the protocol in 2001. The State of Illinois could not leave the protocol behind because it was passed into law by the State Legislature in 1998.

The bill signed by Governor Pritzker on Monday now places the job of combating climate change back into the hands of the Illinois Pollution Control Board and the Illinois EPA as well as under state laws and mandates. The law will take effect on January 1st.