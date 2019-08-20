Illinois Gun Dealer Licensure Program Has Rules Submitted

An Illinois law that had no rules attached to it finally has proposals submitted. The Illinois State Police have filed proposed rules for the Illinois Gun Dealer License Certification Act, but a mandatory 90-day review period means that gun dealers will still have to wait until all the details are finalized and the law is fully implemented before the cost of compliance is clear. The Illinois State Rifle Association previously filed suit over the delays. The Illinois Attorney General’s office had a Monday deadline to file its response to that legal challenge.

The state licensing law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year requires federally licensed gun dealers in Illinois also get certification from the state. The proposed certification rules hadn’t been filed when the law went into effect last month. Only half of the state’s 1200 federally licensed firearm dealers had filed for a state license prompting the Illinois Rifle Association to file the suit. Illinois State Police are saying that if they have filed for the license, they are in compliance and can legally continue business. After the comment period, the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules will review the proposed rules, which could take another month. The Illinois State Rifle Association said they are expecting a hearing on their lawsuit on September 5th.