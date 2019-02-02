Illinois Has New Dog-Cat Kennel Law

A new law is helping ensure dogs and cats that are placed in a kennel are going to be safe at all times.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the law Tuesday that requires kennels to be staffed at all times or to install a fire alarm or sprinkler system in every building where animals are housed. The system will then notify local fire departments in case of an emergency. The bill was introduced and passed after the deaths of 31 dogs in a west Chicago kennel fire in January of 2019.

Firefighters said there were smoking detectors that worked, but it’s likely no one was able to hear them at the time of the incident. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the law will protect animals from similar senseless tragedies moving forward. The law went into effect immediately.