Illinois House to Hear Bill Lifting Provisions on Abortions

The State of Illinois is going the opposite direction of other states on a rights issue. Chicago State Representative Kelly Cassidy said Thursday that she has received a pledge from House Speaker Michael Madigan that her expansive abortion legislation will be heard on the House floor.

Cassidy’s bill would lift provisions that would make performing abortions illegal if the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade were overturned. The bill would also require private insurers to cover abortion if they already cover pregnancy-related expenses. The bill was introduced to the House in February, but had remained stalled in committees until now.

100th Legislative District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer states why he falls in line with the united Republican caucus in opposition to the bill named the Reproductive Health Act. “It’s a very divisive issue. I’m a Pro-Life individual. At the end of the day, the reality is some people don’t care, some people care a lot one way or the another. The majority of the population doesn’t want their tax dollars used to pay for [abortions].”

Illinois’ legislation comes on the heels of Alabama and Missouri’s restrictions on abortions based on fetal heart beats or the 8 week term. The act is expected to be voted on in the House before adjournment in two weeks.