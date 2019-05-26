Illinois Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

Early tests on mosquitoes in the State of Illinois have come back positive for West Nile Virus. The DuPage County Health Department staff collected positive mosquitoes earlier this week in Wayne, Illinois.

Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the best way to protect yourself is to wear insect repellent. “I’m hoping that with the increased education and promotion of people wearing their insect repellent, and making sure that people report where water is stagnant that we can decrease the chances of people getting these mosquito-borne illnesses.”

Last year in Illinois, 176 human cases were reported, including 17 deaths. Most who become infected with the virus rarely see any symptoms. However, the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, and toddlers can find the virus to be severely dangerous and sometimes deadly.

Ezike says it is hard to tell how many cases will happen this summer. “We know that hot and dry climates are when we see more of human West Nile Virus cases. I guess if the weather holds up like it has been, we are probably going to be fine.”



West Nile Virus will likely be prevalent this summer in West Central Illinois due to flooding and standing water, making it optimal for breeding house mosquitoes that carry the virus. People who see sick crows, blue jays, robins, other perching birds, or have sick horses should report it to their local health department.