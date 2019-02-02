Illinois National Guard released from State Active Duty Tuesday

With flood waters receding, the amount of work to be done on levies and in flood relief efforts is slowly being scaled back. Yesterday, members of the Illinois National Guard were released from State Active Duty after more than 2 months on the river fighting floods.

According to a report by Quincy’s KHQA, for a total of 62 days, 830 guardsmen and women of six task forces and 14 units in communities from around the state conducted flood mitigation efforts in 12 counties. The Illinois National Guard Joint Operations Center reported that task forces completed 62 requests for assistance along more than 362 miles of riverbanks as part of the overall state team coordinated and led by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to assist counties and local communities.

Since being activated for State Active Duty on May 30, members of the Illinois National Guard conducted sandbagging and sandbag transportation operations, levee support and monitoring, pump monitoring and served as a Quick Reaction Force. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker activated approximately 200 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty May 30 to assist with flood relief operations in southwest Illinois along multiple levees and other areas hard-hit by rising waters. The final National Guard members were relieved from emergency relief efforts in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois on Tuesday.