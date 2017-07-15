Illinois native Drew Baldridge set to open for Big and Rich Saturday in Jacksonville

Jacksonville will get to see an Illinois native take the stage at the grandstand of the Morgan County Fairgrounds Saturday night.

Drew Baldridge, who was born and raised in Patoka, Illinois, and now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, opens for Big and Rich. Baldridge joined our ongoing Music Interviews series on WLDS and talked about how he became the artist he is today.

“I’ve just always loved music. I love entertaining (and) being out in front of people. I think the very first time I ever performed in front of people was my first grade Christmas program. I sang a song that had all of these different languages of ‘goodbye.’ I still remember the song to this day…it was the first time I sang in public. After that I was just hooked. I started doing talent shows, but instead of singing I was dancing.”

Baldridge said growing up in southern Illinois helped him make country music. He said his hometown has a population of around 580 people and he lived very close to several family members. Baldridge said his family and friends have supported him since “day one.” He added that being able to perform with Big and Rich is a humbling experience.

The concert at the Morgan County Fairgrounds on Saturday starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased at the gate as they as they are available.