Illinois No Longer Accepting Federal Title X Funds

Governor J.B. Pritzker is supporting Planned Parenthood’s decision to forgo federal funding over a new abortion gag rule from the federal government.

The rule prevents clinics accepting Title X Family Planning Funds from talking to patients about where they can get an abortion. Planned Parenthood officials say that it is an attack on reproductive health care and Governor Pritzker agrees. “This policy prevents medical professionals from offering patients all relevant information about their health care options. This is an extraordinarily harmful approach that wouldn’t be tolerated in any other category of health care. The Trump Administration’s gag rule is fundamentally wrong. This policy has caused a mess and confusion and uncertainty, destabilizing women’s health care nationwide, doing extraordinary harm to the lives of low-income patients and particularly women of color.”

The organization is dropping from the Title X Family Planning Program in opposition to the rule. Pritzker says the state is also not accepting Title X funds as long as the gag order remains in place.