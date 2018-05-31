Illinois passes State Budget, Davidsmeyer votes “no”

By Blake Schnitker on May 31 at 4:04pm

On the final day of the spring legislative session the Illinois General Assembly officially passed a state budget.

Following two years without a state budget, Illinois lawmakers were able to compromise on a budget for the second year in a row.

After the Senate passed the budget overwhelmingly last night, the House had their vote this afternoon, passing it by a vote of 99-15.

Local State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer was among the lawmakers to cast one of those 15 “no” votes.

Despite his “no” vote, Davidsmeyer says there was some bipartisanship involved in passing the budget.

According to Davidsmeyer, the Illinois General Assembly was assured by Governor Rauner that the new state budget would be signed into law.