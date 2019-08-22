Illinois Prisoners Receive Voting Rights, Rehab Incentives With Package of New Bills

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed three bills yesterday extending rights to those incarcerated in Illinois’ prison system. The 3 bills package to extend voting rights to prisoners, creating a civics peer education program for prisoners re-entering society, and another creates incentives for prisoners who have lengthy sentences to get involved in substance abuse treatment programming, correctional industry assignments, educational programming, behavior modification programming, sex offender treatment programming or life skills courses as well as getting sentencing credit for earning a bachelors or graduate degree while incarcerated.

Senate Bill 2090 directs county jails and local election authorities to create a process that allows detained prisoners to cast votes while they are awaiting trial. The bill also directs the Illinois Department of Corrections and county jails to provide a voter registration application process. Pritzker said that it is an example of extending rights to all members of society. “It’s a new day in Illinois. One where we not only recognize the sanctity of the vote, but commit to doing everything that we can to invite everyone who is eligible to fully participate in the voting process to do so.” The bill goes into effect immediately.

House Bill 2541 creates a non-partisan civics peer education program within 12 months of discharge from the Illinois Department of Corrections or Department of Juvenile Justice. This program will consist of three 90-minutes sessions of teaching about the voting process as well as government and current affairs that is taught by incarcerated citizens who are specially trained by established non-partisan civic organizations. The bill takes effect on January 1st.

House Bill 94 provides incentives to those sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections prior to June 16, 1998 when truth in sentencing laws were passed. Those prisoner are now eligible for sentencing credit for 90 days for completing various rehabilitation programs or 180 days for earning college degrees while incarcerated. Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton says it’s meant to help those who are trying to re-enter society and become productive citizens. “We must reward people for doing the right thing and encourage them for taking the initiative to prepare themselves for successful reintegration into their communities.” The bill takes effect immediately.

Governor Pritzker signed the bills yesterday in Chicago in front of members of the Illinois General Assembly who sponsored the bills, members of the ACLU and the Chicago Votes group, as well as Cook County election officials.