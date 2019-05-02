Illinois River at major flood stage in Hardin; floods set to impact Pike, Greene, and Calhoun counties

By Anthony Engle on May 2 at 2:40pm

Major flood stage has been reached in Hardin, where the moderate stage is very small.

The National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service has confirmed water levels above major flood stage from the Illinois river at Hardin, a Calhoun County village on the opposite side of the Illinois river as the southwestern edge of Greene County.

The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Hardin until further notice. Flood stage is 25 feet. At 5:00 pm on Thursday, the stage was 32.95 feet. Major flooding is forecast.

The river is forecast to crest near 37.5 feet Tuesday morning. (Flood levels reached in bold.)



The parking lot of the barefoot restaurant in Hardin begins flooding near 32.5 feet.

In Kampsville, an open-sided pavilion at the south end of 2nd street and nearby restrooms, as well as businesses along Broadway near Highway 96, begin flooding near 32.6 feet.

The Kampsville Inn begins flooding near 32.7 feet, and River Road in Bedford is overtopped at the same level.

In Kampsville, the intersection of Illinois 100 and Illinois 96 floods near 33 feet.

As the water levels increase to 34 feet, Route 96 is overtopped in Kampsville, and the Kampsville Fire Department begins flooding. When water levels reach 34 feet, Route 100 is flooded north of Hardin. Also at 34 feet, Jersey County grain company utility buildings begin flooding.

At 34.3 feet, State Highway 100 north of Kampsville begins flooding and is closed.

Illinois River Road, or Highway 1, in south Hardin begins flooding near 34.7 feet.

At 35 feet, flood fighting activities will begin in Hillview.

When flood waters approach 36.5 feet, Lorton river house and other Hardin businesses along Highway 100 begin flooding near this level.

When Illinois River waters reach 37 feet, the Nutwood levee is officially overtopped.

As a reminder, the Illinois River is forecasted to crest near 37.5 feet on Tuesday morning.