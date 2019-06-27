Illinois River Valley Preservation Grant Awards $5 million to the Area

An Illinois Congressman is bring millions of dollars to the area to preserve the local habitats and bodies of water for generations to come. 18th Illinois District Congressman Darin LaHood explains information he released to the public yesterday. “I was proud to put out the release that we support the $5 million dollar grant through Ducks Unlimited to help our Illinois River Valley area. When I bring people to my district, one of the first places I take them to is the recreational areas in the Illinois River Valley. We have some of the best waterfowl hunting and some of the best fishing. It’s an absolutely beautiful area; and it’s because of the conservation efforts of organizations like Ducks Unlimited and lots of other groups that we have been able to upgrade those opportunities of recreation and hunting to make it a place for people to continue to come to and enjoy.”

The funding awarded will support the protection and restoration of over 10,000 acres of wetlands on public and private land along the Illinois River Valley. The project will protect 1,522 acres of wetlands and restore water to 18 acres drained wetlands in the valley. It will also help 11,461 acres of degraded water land that is found in Cass, Brown, Morgan, Pike, and Scott counties among others. The project will begin work within the next year.

LaHood says why it needs to continue. “Depending on the time of year that it is, it attracts tourists and people who want to come to West Central Illinoisto enjoy the many natural features there. It’s a fun special place. This grant is a step in the right direction to continue to support the efforts of conservation in the state.”

The Illinois River Valley wetlands are one of the top tourism spots in the Fall for waterfowl, hunting, and fishing. The project is one of the largest preservation projects in the valley in over a decade.