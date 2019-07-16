Illinois Sees Population Decline for 5th Straight Year

Illinois continues to bleed residents to neighboring states. According to U.S. Census bureau data from last week, Illinois lost 114,000 people on net to other states, or roughly 313 people per day last year. The main demographic of those leaving are working people between the ages of 25 and 54 years of age. From July 2017 to July 2018, Illinois’ population shrank by more than 45,000 people; behind only New York for the worst raw population decline in the United States. It’s been the fifth straight year of decline. Only West Virginia has reported more consecutive years of population decline with 6.

According to a report written by University of Michigan at Flint scholar Mark J. Perry, on net Wisconsin was the biggest state to benefit from Illinois’ out migration. Wisconsin has gained nearly 116,000 former Illinois residents between 2006 and 2017 with nearly a gain of 40 residents every day between the years of 2014 and 2017. Since 2014, when Illinois’ population decline began, this state has lost more than 157,000 people – or the equivalent of the population of the entire WLDS/WEAI listening area. Perry’s report stated that the tax burden, business climate, economic growth, and fiscal health of the state’s borrowing were the driving factors for the exodus from Illinois’ borders.