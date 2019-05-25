Illinois Senate Set to Pass Bill That Killed Marquis Energy Project

The Illinois Senate is on the verge of passing a bill that killed off a major economic project for the region. Marquis Energy decided to shelve development of a $500 million ethanol plant project in Scott County in April, citing Illinois’ bad business climate. Now, the bill that put the nail in the coffin on the project is set to be passed this week by the Illinois Legislature.

Senate Bill 1407 targets privately owned petroleum and petro-chemical facilities and refineries to be required to pay government mandated prevailing wages on construction work done on the facilities. It also requires that construction and maintenance work to be exclusively performed by members of specific trade unions. The bill also mandates this job sector to have a certain number of workers to successfully complete apprenticeship training if they live out of state. It also further requires advanced safety training regulated by the State of Illinois. The amount and what type of safety training is vague in the language of the bill.

The bill along with tariffs and the U.S. Trade policy were given as the main reason that the Hennepin-based company’s decision to shelve the multi-million dollar, 2-year 800 acre land project.

50th District Senator Steve McClure critiqued his fellow Senators on the floor of the General Assembly on Thursday during the party-line vote of the bill. “I’m going to plea on behalf of the people I represent who are begging me for money for their schools and their roads, jobs for their communities. They need these projects. This was a project that I attended several meetings that we discussed the [detials of] this project. Everyone was so excited about it. To have a bill like this that’s a main catalyst for destroying that project is absolutely devastating to these people.”

The bill has been met with mixed reviews by trade unions and contractors around the state. McClure goes on to say that Illlinois’ 50th District communities are now going to have to move on to a different plan for economic growth. “These people care about how much food is on their plate, whether or not they are going to have good jobs, whether or not the people that they love will be able to stay in the community with good jobs. Guess what this bill does? This bill destroys that hope for these people. It was going to effect several of our counties and now we’re back to square one again looking for money, looking for more jobs, looking for more resources. This is not a plea businesses. This is a plea for tax revenue for our small communities and for this state that we are losing out on, and for jobs, security, and opportunities.”

Senate Bill 1407 now heads to the Illinois House, where it received its first reading on Friday. The bill is expected to pass the Democratic super majority by the end of the legislative session this month.