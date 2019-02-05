Illinois Senators Request Crop Insurance Deadline Deferral from USDA

Two Illinois Senators are fighting to help farmers. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Democrat Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; and Democrat Michigan Senator Gary Peters today urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help farmers by deferring penalties or postponing the crop insurance premium deadline to December 1, 2019, instead of October 1, 2019.

In a letter to USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey, the Senators cited how flooding, unusually high rainfall, and other extreme moisture conditions have prevented planting throughout the farm belt. China also stated yesterday that they are suspending agriculture trade with the U.S. Due to ongoing tariffs. A similar deferral happened for farmers during flooding in 2012.