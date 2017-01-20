Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Offering Scholarships

By Zac Coffman on January 20 at 12:00am

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is offering scholarships to students wishing to pursue higher education in Illinois.

The ISA has offered scholarships to outstanding students since 1979. Each county in Illinois awards at least one $500 scholarship each year.

Randy Duvendack, the Morgan County Sheriff, explains how you can try for the scholarship.

Sheriff Duvendack says that students don’t have to have an interest in law enforcement to receive the scholarship

Applications for the scholarship must be turned in to the Sheriff’s office by March 15th and winners will be announced in May.