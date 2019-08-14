Illinois State Fair Grandstand Sets Revenue Record

The Illinois State Fair has set a revenue record. Just five days into festivities, the Illinois State Fair has set a record for grandstand revenue. As of close of business Tuesday, grandstand ticket revenue stands at $2,099,435, breaking the all-time record of $2,082,078 set in 2016.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement yesterday at the Sale of Champions: “This is one of the best fairs we’ve ever had in the history of the State of Illinois. Proof of that is that we just found out that we’ve broken the record for the highest revenue total for grandstand sales ever in the history of the Illinois State Fair.”



On top of setting the record for ticket revenue, this year’s grandstand is just 1,051 tickets away from breaking the record for all-time tickets sold. Upcoming concerts include Old Dominion, Snoop Dogg, and Shinedown.