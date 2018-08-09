Illinois State Fair manager Sailer discusses today’s unofficial start

Today marks the beginning of the State Fair in Springfield as Illinois continues it’s year-long bicentennial celebration.

Fair goers from all across The Prairie State from Carbondale to Rockford are making their way to the capitol city for the annual Illinois State Fair. Amusement rides, musical entertainment, and of course the famous butter cow will be on display over the next ten days as Illinois celebrates its 200th birthday.

Illinois State Fair Manager Luke Sailer joined WLDS’ AM Conversation today to discuss all of the action taking place over the next week and a half. While it took substantial efforts from a number of groups, Sailer says everything is set and ready to go for the fair’s grand opening today.

Sailer explains that, for this year’s State Fair parade, they will utilize the newer route – the same one used last year – as opposed to the older route.

Today marks the unofficial start of the fair, while tomorrow will see more than 70 county fair queens representing their respective areas. This Saturday is Kids Day at the State Fair, and wrapping up the weekend on Sunday, all military veterans and their families will get free admission onto the grounds. For a full look at the State Fair schedule, find the link to their website within this story at WLDS or WEAI.com.