Illinois State Highway 104 was shut down due to an accident, since cleared

A car accident on Illinois State Highway 104 caused both directions of traffic to be turned around and detoured from Highway 104 for approximately one hour yesterday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies have cleared the roadway.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Mike Carmody relays information about what exactly happened yesterday.

“About 1:35 [pm] we were notified of an accident on Route 104 in the area of Llama Road. Driver was a Nicholas Dressendorfer, 22, from Franklin. He was eastbound, got into the gravel at the curve, over-corrected, sending his car across the road, overturning, and hitting a power pole. We had to shut down the road for approximately one hour while the vehicle was removed. Minor injuries reported, everything is open and cleared out.”