Illinois State Legislature Votes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It will soon be legal to smoke cannabis in the State of Illinois. The Illinois State Senate voted on Wednesday to approve House Bill #1438 on a 38-17 vote to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older beginning on January 1, 2020. The Illinois House finalized the measure on Friday in a 66-47-2 vote.

50th District Senator Steve McClure was one of three Republicans who voted in favor of legalization on Wednesday. The original House bill went through some changes in the Senate chamber before final votes were cast. The Senate decided to strike out home growing provisions for all citizens and wanted a timed, vetted expungement of court cases for marijuana offenders in the state. Originally, the bill wanted to allow adults to have 5 home grown plants but that now is limited to only licensed medical marijuana patients. Recreational users will now have to go to licensed dispensaries around the state. The bill did not have provisions for the licensing or the taxing percentages on sales. However, it is believed that legalized cannabis would bring in an estimated $57 million in new state revenue.

100th legislative district representative C.D. Davidsmeyer and 93rd district representative Norine Hammond were among the 47 ‘no’ votes in the House floor on Friday. Opponents had rejected Governor J.B. Pritzker’s ideas that legalized marijuana would bring social equity to communities disproportionately effected by lower-level drug crimes. One representative in House debate went so far as to rehash the “Say No To Drugs” public service commercial by cracking an egg into a frying pan.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has vowed to sign a legalization bill since the early portions of his gubernatorial campaign. He will likely sign the bill into law by next week.