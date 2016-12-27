Illinois State Police Holiday Driving Tips

Motor Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death in the United States and the Illinois State Police are encouraging motorists to enjoy the Holiday season responsibly, especially when traveling.

Traffic crashes are largely preventable and the ISP is offering a few tips to keep you and your family safe.

You should make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. It is estimated the risk of fatal injuries is cut in half when seat belts are properly worn.

You should try and eliminate any distractions, especially cell phones. Looking at a cell phone for 5 seconds at 55 miles per hour is like driving blind for the length of a football field.

You should not speed. Not only is speeding against the law, but the faster you are going, the less time you have to react to avoid a collision, and the greater the chances of serious injury if you are in a crash.

You should never drink and drive.