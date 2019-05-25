Illinois State Police Ramping Up Patrols For Holiday Weekend

One of the busiest seasons for motorists is here. Memorial Day weekend is usually considered the kickoff to summer travel. Millions of motorists are expected to hit roadways across the state this weekend. Local and state law enforcement will be doing their part to keep the roadways safe for travel.

Friday kicked off the nationwide Combined Accident Reduction Effort or Operation CARE. The operation conducted by nationwide state police forces will be aiming to keep the number of traffic crashes to a minimum through strict traffic enforcement in order to obtain voluntary compliance to the law. The Illinois State Police will be seeking motorists who are operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, or are distracted while driving. Illinois State Police Districts 9 &18 are reminding motorists to ‘drop it and drive,’ ‘click it or ticket,’ and don’t speed or operate a vehicle under the influence to keep motorists safe during holiday travel.

Additionally, motorists are also asked to stay aware of motor vehicles that are on the shoulders of the highway. Scott’s Law or Illinois’ Move Over Law will also be in strict enforcement during this holiday driving season.

According to a press release, last year the Illinois State Police issued nearly 6000 traffic citations including 109 DUI arrests during the four-day Memorial Day weekend.