The Illinois State Police are announcing their enforcement plans for Super Bowl weekend. ISP Troopers will be strictly enforcing the FATAL 4 moving violations which are, DUI’s, distracted driving, speeding and seat belt violations.

The ISP are reminding residents this Game Day, to plan ahead and use a designated driver, or call a cab. The ISP will have roving patrols and safety checks in high fatality areas. The ISP says if you drive impaired this weekend, expect to be pulled over.